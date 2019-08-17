Situated in New Cumbu – off the Masaka – Kyotera in Masaka Municipality, 88 Kilometers south of the capital, Kampala lies a fast rising footballing school – El Cambio Football Academy.

Literally, El Cambio is a Spanish word that means “change”. The academy owes its founding time barely 12 months ago.

A Danish national, Thomas Thor is the academy director and the chief brain behind the whole project.

El Cambio Academy owns land equivalent to 13 soccer fields.

In fact, they are ready to build a state of art soccer complex holding multiple soccer fields, a high standard school, dormitories, kitchen and more to come.

“Our passion is to change lives on and off the field field. We want our children to become future African role models so they can inspire, support and help others who have not been able to join the El Cambio Academy.” Thor notes.

The academy has children in the age bracket of 8 to 13 years, with each of the players guaranteed to eight years free scholarship.

“Our children will go to America for scholarships or Europe to play football in the future. Already in November 2019, half of the boys will be going to Denmark and train with the best youth teams there. We are here to help children through football and Education. We teach them good behaviour and values so that they can become great future role models for other African children. Already, now we are helping teams, coaches in Uganda in many ways” Thor adds.

Academy officials:

Thomas Thor is the academy director.

Other members on the academy include; Dennis Deleuran (coach), Joyce Bukenya (general manager / travels), Maria Bonnerup (volunteer / marketing), Morten Olsen (Ambassador), Daniel Wass (Amabassador), Lars Hogh (Ambassador), Abbey (head of scouting), Dorren (caretaker), Jens Bangsbo (physical advisor), Casper Skovgaad (physical advisor), Mads Davidsen (advisor), Peter Bonde (Girls program advisor), Casten Haagensen (business advisor), Thomas Schnoor (business advisor), Christian Engell (character program), Martin Aleth (website), Susan Thor (graphic designer), Niels Ole (Visual design), Thomas Hansen (funds), Leo Sakharov (partnercup), Micheall Kakande (partnercup), Mads Oddershede Nielsen (partnercups), Line Haverberg (schools), Steven Lusembo (coach and satellite acdemies), Jon Boafo (advisor), Eddie (Physiotherapist), Tonny Jumba (coach), Rodin (coach), Godfrey (coach), Brian Lojmand (accountant) and Stella (maid).

In some of the academy’s future prospects, El Cambio plans to construct a state of art training facility, school and further widen the exchange programmes with sister academies outside the peripheries of Uganda.