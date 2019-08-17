Situated in New Cumbu – off the Masaka – Kyotera in Masaka Municipality, 88 Kilometers south of the capital, Kampala lies a fast rising footballing school – El Cambio Football Academy.

Literally, El Cambio is a Spanish word that means “change”. The academy owes its founding time barely 12 months ago.

A Danish national, Thomas Thor is the academy director and the chief brain behind the whole project.

David Isabirye | Kawowo Sports Some of the kids at El Cambio Football Academy
David Isabirye | Kawowo Sports Thomas Thor, the El Cambio Football Academy director

El Cambio Academy owns land equivalent to 13 soccer fields.

In fact, they are ready to build a state of art soccer complex holding multiple soccer fields, a high standard school, dormitories, kitchen and more to come.

“Our passion is to change lives on and off the field field. We want our children to become future African role models so they can inspire, support and help others who have not been able to join the El Cambio Academy.” Thor notes.

David Isabirye | Kawowo Sports The El Cambio Football Academy youngsters in school uniform

 The academy has children in the age bracket of 8 to 13 years, with each of the players guaranteed to eight years free scholarship.

“Our children will go to America for scholarships or Europe to play football in the future. Already in November 2019, half of the boys will be going to Denmark and train with the best youth teams there. We are here to help children through football and Education. We teach them good behaviour and values so that they can become great future role models for other African children. Already, now we are helping teams, coaches in Uganda in many ways” Thor adds.

David Isabirye | Kawowo Sports Happy pupils during a computer literacy class
David Isabirye | Kawowo Sports Experienced youth coach Mathias Lule during the training session

Academy officials:

Thomas Thor is the academy director.

Other members on the academy include; Dennis Deleuran (coach), Joyce Bukenya (general manager / travels), Maria Bonnerup (volunteer / marketing), Morten Olsen (Ambassador), Daniel Wass (Amabassador), Lars Hogh (Ambassador),  Abbey (head of scouting), Dorren (caretaker), Jens Bangsbo (physical advisor), Casper Skovgaad (physical advisor), Mads Davidsen (advisor), Peter Bonde (Girls program advisor), Casten Haagensen (business advisor), Thomas Schnoor (business advisor), Christian Engell (character program), Martin Aleth (website), Susan Thor (graphic designer), Niels Ole (Visual  design), Thomas Hansen (funds), Leo Sakharov (partnercup), Micheall Kakande (partnercup), Mads Oddershede Nielsen (partnercups), Line Haverberg (schools), Steven Lusembo (coach and satellite acdemies), Jon Boafo (advisor), Eddie (Physiotherapist), Tonny Jumba (coach), Rodin (coach), Godfrey (coach), Brian Lojmand (accountant) and Stella (maid).

David Isabirye | Kawowo Sports Some of the players at El Cambio Football Academy
David Isabirye | Kawowo Sports El Cambio players enjoy a light moment after a training session.

In some of the academy’s future prospects, El Cambio plans to construct a state of art training facility, school and further widen the exchange programmes with sister academies outside the peripheries of Uganda.

David Isabirye | Kawowo Sports A group photo of the El Cambio players and some players
David Isabirye | Kawowo Sports One of the academy kids with the officials

EL CAMBIO ACADEMY passion is to change lives on and off the field, WITH AN aim to nurture talented soccer players in an elite environment that will allow them to continually improve on their soccer abilities.
Off the field, THE ACADEMY provideS the students with a great education that includes a character program to develop their character and prepare them to become future African role models.

El Cambio Academy Vision
David Isabirye | Kawowo Sports Smiling faces for some of the children who are registered at El Cambio Academy

