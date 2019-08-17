Friday Results

Ndejje University 77-72 Sharing Youth

Warriors 68-79 UCU Canons

The UCU Canons have all but sealed top spot of the 2019 National Basketball League regular season.

Canons (18-3) defeated Warriors 79-68 on Friday night at Lugogo Indoor Stadium to almost confirm they will be the top seed with a game against Kampala University still to come.

While UCU excelled at almost everything they did, it was difficult to tell whether Warriors train together as there was nearly no team chemistry despite Chris Omanye and Michael Bazangu netting 20 and 18 points respectively.

Tsaubah Stone UCU Canons

Warriors started strong and went ahead 13-5 with just over 4 minutes to play in the first quarter. UCU coach Nick Natuhereza was forced to call for time and on return, Canons went on a 15-3 run to close the period and never looked back.

In fact, Canons overwhelmed Warriors 26-14 in the second quarter and led by as many as 21 points at some point in the game as they ran the floor excellently.

Center Titus Lual who was also the player of the game led UCU’s team effort with 15 points and game-high 12 rebounds. Martin Tyron had 13 points while Isaiah Ater contributed 11. Fadhili Chuma contributed 8 points and pulled down 10 rebounds.

Warriors return to action on Wednesday, August 21 against JKL Dolphins while UCU Canons will complete their regular-season schedule against Kampala University on Saturday, August 24.