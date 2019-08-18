Airtel Rising Stars 2019 (West Nile Region)

Girls Final:

Simba (Koboko) 2-0 Paidha Women (Zombo)

Boys Final:

Bright Light 0-1 Koboko Boys

Simba girls football team are the champions of the West Nile region region in the Airtel Rising Stars (ARS) U-17 girls football tourney.

The Koboko based side overcame Paidha Women team 2-0 in the one sided final played at Uganda Technical College (UTC) in Lira on Sunday during the climax of these qualifiers that combined the West Nile and Northern regions.

Rose Mary Stency Ababiku and Lillian Chandia were the scorers of Simba in the final.

Both goals arrived in the opening stanza of the game.

The final 45 minutes were basically for damage control by Paidha Women.

Only these two teams registered from West Nile region.

In the earlier game between these two teams was also won by Simba with Lillian Chandia scoring a brace.

“I am happy that I managed to score for my team (Simba) and thank the rest of my teammates for the work well done” Ababiku, a 13 year old P5 pupil at Father Bilbao Primary Schol remarked.

Meanwhile, Bright Light fell to Koboko Boys in the West Nile boys’ final.

The next regional qualifiers will take place next weekend in Masindi.

AWARDS:

Outstanding Individuals:

West Nile Girls:

MVP: Lillian Chandia (Simba) – Airtel SMART Phone

Lillian Chandia (Simba) – Airtel SMART Phone Best Goalkeeper: Lydia Aserua (Simba) – Ball

Lydia Aserua (Simba) – Ball Top Scorer: Lillian Chandia (Simba) – 3 Goals – Golden Boot

Northern Girls:

MVP : Elizabeth Apili (The Lioness) – Airtel SMART Phone

: Elizabeth Apili (The Lioness) – Airtel SMART Phone Best Goalkeeper : Rebecca Auma (Amugu) – Football

: Rebecca Auma (Amugu) – Football Top Scorer: Hellen Aguti (Amugu) – 3 Goals

West Nile Boys:

MVP : Saidi Sukuru (Koboko Boys) – Airtel SMART Phone

: Saidi Sukuru (Koboko Boys) – Airtel SMART Phone Best Goalkeeper: Kassim Twalibu (Koboko) – Football

Kassim Twalibu (Koboko) – Football Top Scorer: Rogers Mugu Okwai (Koboko Boys) – 3 Goals

Northern Region Boys:

MVP: Juma Okot (Pece United) – Airtel SMART Phone

Juma Okot (Pece United) – Airtel SMART Phone Best Goalkeeper : Maxwell Oketch (Credo FC) – Football

: Maxwell Oketch (Credo FC) – Football Top Scorer: Steven Ekuka (Soccer Legend) – 5 Goals

Team Awards:

Champions:

West Nile:

Boys : Koboko Boys (Trophy, Gold Medals, Certificates, Shs 1.5M)

: Koboko Boys (Trophy, Gold Medals, Certificates, Shs 1.5M) Girls: Simba (Trophy, Gold Medals, Certificates, Shs 1.5M)

Northern:

Boys: Pece United (Trophy, Gold Medals, Certificates, Shs 1.5M)

Girls: Amugu S.S (Trophy, Gold medals, Certificates, Shs 1.5M)

Runners up:

Northern:

Girls: The Lioness Soccer Academy (Certificates, Silver Medals, Shs 1M)

Boys: Credo (Trophy, Certificates, Silver Medals, Shs 1M)

West Nile:

Girls: Paidha Women (Trophy, Certificates, Silver Medals, Shs 1M)