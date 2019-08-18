2019 Commissioner General of Prisons Staff football and Netball Tournament

Finals:

Football: Prisons Academy and Training School (PATS) 3-1 Kigo Main Prison

Prisons Academy and Training School (PATS) Kigo Main Prison Netball: Prisons Band 17-37 Prisons Academy and Training School

The 2019 Commissioner General of Prisons sports tournament successfully climaxed at the lake side Prisons stadium in Luzira before a capacity lively crowd.

Prisons Academy and Training School (PATS) won both the football and netball overall titles, winning two glittering trophies and two bulls in prizes.

Despite finishing a man less, PATS overcame Kigo Main Prison 3-1 in the men football finale, recovering from a goal down to win the football title.

Andrew Omara gave PATS the lead in the 7th minute.

Ismat Anthony brought the game level towards the end of the opening 45 minutes.

Then two late second half strikes from Solomon Odongo and Alex Sida capped the icing on the cake.

PATS were reduced to 10 men after a red card given to Odongo for time wasting (two bookable offences).

In the netball tournament, PATS were 37-17 winners over Prisons band.

Flavia Nankya scored a lion’s share of the PAT’s goals in the one sided final.

Rose Ayet scored 15 of Prison’s Band goals in a game officiated by umpires provided by the Uganda Netball Federation, Esther Awayo and Florence Abalo.

Commissioner General of Prisons Dr. Johnson Omuhunde Rwashote Byabashaija graced the finals before handing over the different prizes to the exceling individual players and teams, as well.

Each of the teams that took part in the tournament got certificates and Shs 100,000.

The outstanding players (top scorer and Most Valuable Players) both in netball and football each got Shs 100,000.

The winning team (PATS) got two trophies and bulls (for both netball and football).

Dr Byabashaija lauded the spirit upon which the games were organized and promised to increase funding as well as expand the games to the other prisons within the country.

I am really impressed about the Commissioner General’s cup. The excitement generated, spirit upon which they have been organized is amazing. These games have brought out the cohesiveness of the different people. Next year, we shall expand to all corners of the country. We want this tournament to be the flagship event in sports within the prisons department. It should in fact be the tapping ground for Maroons Football Club. This tournament will also raise the bar for sports in Prisons. Commissioner General of Prisons Dr. Johnson Omuhunde Rwashote Byabashaija

This tournament is organized by the regional welfare and rehabilitation officer of Kampala Extra region, David Okiring.

It is specifically for the Kampala Extra Region but there to expand this particular tournament to other regions of prisons.

Individual Winners:

Best Disciplined player (Netball): Deborah Imonkoru (Prisons Band)

Deborah Imonkoru (Prisons Band) Best Disciplined Player (Football): Anthony Ismat (PATS)

Anthony Ismat (PATS) Top Scorer (Netball) : Flavia Nankya (PATS)

: Flavia Nankya (PATS) Best Goalkeeper (Football): Gordon Bahati (Kigo Prison)

Gordon Bahati (Kigo Prison) Most Disciplined teams (Netball) : Kampala Extra region & Barracks

: Kampala Extra region & Barracks Most disciplined teams (Football): Medical and Barracks

Participating teams:

Men:

Upper Prisons

Murchison Bay

Kampala Remand

Safety and Security Unit (SSU)

Prisons Academy & Training School (PATS)

Prisons Band

Kigo Main Prison

Prisons Headquarters

Regional maintainace Office

Women: