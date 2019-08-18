Striker Juliet Nalukenge had a scintillating performance as the 2019 Federation of East Africa Secondary School Association (FEASSA) games started on Saturday in Arusha, Tanzania.

Kawempe Muslim who have reached the final in last two editions but losing on both occasions began on a bright note winning 4-0 against GS Remera Rukoma from Rwanda.

Nalukenge grabbed a hattrick in the game to hand Kawempe a perfect start.

The Crested Cranes striker was a thorn in the flesh for the opponents with her teammate Margaret Kunihira scoring the other goal.

In an all Ugandan affair, St. Noa SS edged Mukono High School winning the game 1-0.

Sandra Kisakye scored the lone goal of the game in a repeat of the semifinal clash at the 2019 Secondary School Games in Mbale.

In boys’ football, defending champions Buddo SS had a perfect start defeating Standard High School Zzana, 3-0.

Frank Ssebufu, Emmanuel Loki and Ibrahim Bossa were all on target for Buddo SS.

Jinja SS were held to a goalless draw by LDK from Rwanda.

Buddo SS edged rivals St. Noa SS Zzana, 45-42, in a closely contested affair in netball while defending champions St. Mary’s Kitende did not find trouble in dispatching Ngando SS, winning the game 64-42.

Selected results from Saturday games

FOOTBALL

Boys:

– Jinja SS (Ug) 0-0 LDK (Rwa)

– Buddo SS (Ug) 3-0 STAHIZA (Ug)

Girls:

– St. Noa Girls (Ug) 1-0 Mukono High Sch (Ug)

– Kawempe Muslim (Ug) 4-0 Remera Rukoma (Rwa)

HOCKEY

Girls

– Bweranyangi Girls 1-2 Old Kampala SS

NETBALL

– Buddo SS 45-42 St. Noa Girls

– Ngando SS 42-64 St. Mary’s Kitende

RUGBY

– Dargorret 60-00 Ntare (short game)

– SMACK 05-15 Namilyango College

PRIMARY NETBALL

– Nakirebe 25-20 Heritage