Sunday,18th August 2019 | Kyambogo Cricket Oval | Division 1

Toss won by Tornado who elected to bat.

Tornado CC 26 in 24.1/47 Overs & Aziz Damani 27/2 in 8.5/47 Overs

Result: Aziz Damani won by 8 wickets.

Bowling Aziz Damani CC: Frank Nsubuga 4/2 in 10, Charles Waiswa 2/8 in 4

Batting Aziz Damani CC: Razat Sha Ali 16 off 25 balls

Bowling Tornado CC: Allan Ssembatya 1/13 in 4.5, Maxwell Torach 1/13 in 4

Man of Match: Frank Nsubuga (4/2 in 10)

Aziz Damani put Tornado to the sword in a one-sided Division 1 encounter in a show of total dominance. Fortunate or unfortunately, Tornado won the toss and elected to bat a decision they will regret a while as none of the Tornado batsmen registered double figures.

Veteran Frank Nsubuga was the lead executioner as he claimed 4/2 in his 10 overs with support from Charles Waiswa 2/8 as Tornado folded for the lowest total in the league of 26 all out.

Damani gave their usual opening pair of Roger Mukasa and Saud Islam a day off as Riazat Shah opened the batting with Ghulam Hunzai but they couldn’t win with all wickets intact as Tornado was able to pick up the wickets of Ghulam and Kenneth Waiswa to claim an eight-wicket win.

The win means Damani remains unbeaten while Tornado remains without a win.

Tornado is yet to win a game since their return to the top flight whereas Damani is yet to lose a game in the defense of their title.