Ceylon Lions kept a firm grip on top spot opening up a 10 point gap between them and second-place Wanderers and are now favourites for promotion as one of the two teams to go up to Division 1.

Ceylon made very light work of Premier at the Lakeside Oval in Entebbe defeating them by six wickets.

Premier won the toss and chose to bat first but Ruwan Jayaratne had other ideas as he picked up 5/17 to restrict Premier to 67 all out.

The run chase lasted only 52 balls as Lions knocked off the required runs despite losing four wickets.

The win means Ceylon Lions will stay on top of the table and are starting to creating distance between them and the rest of the chasing pack.

The other games in Division 2 were a no contest but the results had repercussions both at the top and bottom of the table.

Budo was a no show for their game against Avengers at home giving Avengers a walkover. The result drops Budo to the bottom of the table while Avengers gains distance on Wanderers in second place.

Wanderers suffered the misfortune of rain in Jinja as the whole second innings was washed out.

Despite Wanderers posting an imposing 219 all out with Brian Adriko (54) and Joseph Byaruhanga (47) with telling contributions, at the start of the second innings the heavens let loose and there was no more action possible as Jinja SSS claimed a precious point.

The point meant that Jinja SSS moved above Budo into seventh place to move out the relegation place.

On the other hand, Wanderers dropped three crucial points and with Avengers winning, it means the latter closes the gap on Wanderers who are in the second promotion place.

With Ceylon Lions running away from the rest of the pack, the battle for the final promotion place is turning into a three-team race as Wanderers, Avengers and Aziz Damani all have a chance of promotion.

At the bottom, Jinja SSS and Budo are only separated by a single point making the drop also very interesting.