A team of thirteen U19 players was yesterday flagged off to Nairobi, Kenya by National Council of Sports together with UCA to take part in the second edition of the Star Field Tournament.

The team that arrived in Nairobi early this morning and will be led by Jackson Ogwang as the coach and Rokani Slyvester as team manager.

Cricket Uganda in their press release confirmed that the preparation for the 2022 U19 World Cup had started and this tournament was first of many as they look to prepare the next generation of U19 players.

Only four players who were part of the failed U19 qualifiers in Namibia are part of the 13 man squad that travelled to Nairobi.

The team will be led by Nyakasura School Pascal Murungi and will be assisted by Munir Ismail. The eight new faces include 16-year-old Anas Baig son of former Cricket Cranes captain Akbar Baig and Ronald Lutaaya a son of one of the ground staff at the University Oval in Kyambogo.

The starfield tournament will run from August 21-26 and all games will be played on a T20 format.

The finals of the tournament will be held at the iconic Gymkhana Grounds in Nairobi.

Uganda will face sides from Nakuru, Kisumu, Mombasa, Nairobi, India and South Africa.