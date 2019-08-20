Uganda’s representatives in girls football at the ongoing Federation of East Africa Secondary School Association (FEASSA) games in Arusha, Tanzania brightened their hopes of reaching the semifinals after registering victory on Monday.

Kawempe Muslim SS and Mukono High School won their respective fixtures on Monday to edge closer to the next stage.

After winning their opening game 4-0 against Rwanda’s GS Remera Rukoma, Kawempe Muslim returned to action on Monday facing Kibalisa from Tanzania.

In a closely contested encounter, Kawempe Muslim eventually won the game 2-0 with striker Juliet Nalukenge and captain Mariam Nakabugo scoring.

Nalukenge took her goal tally to four in two games after bagging a hattrick in the first game.

Kawempe Muslim SS coached by Ayub Khalifa will return to action on Tuesday in their second last group game against another Tanzanian side, Alliance High School.

Mukono High School posted their second win when they staged a comeback to defeat Nyakach SS from Kenya.

Lethal forward Fauziah Najjemba scored a brace to guide her school to victory.

This was the second time Najjemba was scoring a brace after doing so in the game against Archbishop Njenga.

Mukono High School will play their final group game on Tuesday against hapless Kihesa, a game they need to win to progress to the semifinals.

Uganda’s third representative St. Noa Girls SS Zzana who have two wins in as many games also return to action on Tuesday against Nyakach from Kenya.

A win for St. Noa will all but see them secure a semifinal berth.

The school featuring at the games for the first time won 1-0 against Mukono High School before outwitting Kihesa 9-0 on Sunday.