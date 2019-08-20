Pilsner Super 8 (Classification Match):

Onduparaka 0-2 Mbarara City

Mbarara City Football Club overcame Onduparaka 2-0 in a pilsner super 8 classification contest played at the Kabaka Kyabaggu stadium in Wakiso on Tuesday.

A goal in each half by forward Paul “Mucu” Mucureezi and left back Jasper Aheebwa won the day for the Ankole Lions before handful of fans in a match played under slight rain drizzles.

Mucureezi tapped home past goalkeeper Yunus Baker after defender Hillary Mukundane’s headed assist as early as the 5th minute to give Brian Ssenyondo’s charges a bright start on the evening.

Ibrahim Orit, Brian Aheebwa and Mucureezi would have easily added to the goal tally but the Catarpillars’ backline that had Richard Ayiiko was equal to the task.

On the other hand, Mbarara City’s new signing Tom Ikara was at his “A” game denying Ceaser Okhuti, Rashid Okocha and Vitalis Tabu during different attempts towards the goal.

The second half witnessed cautions to Onduparaka right back Jeriza Atendele and Mbarara City’s

Okhuti broke through but the former Ediofe Hills, Bunamwaya (now Vipers) and KCCA forward hesitated to shoot before Mbarara City’s defender Zaidi Byekwaso cleared the line.

Ten minutes into the second half, Aheebwa had a diagonal pass to Mucureezi.

The latter cut back for substitute Ivan Eyam who tapped over goalie Baker in Onduparaka’s goal.

The Caterpillars introduced Abdul Noor Lukwata and Bhetto for Salim Abdalla and Ceaser Okhhuti respectively.

On 63 minutes, Orit missed with the goal at his mercy following a clever back-heel by City’s priceless asset Mucureezi.

Onduparaka’s golden chance of the game to score fell to Dennis Andama who blasted over from close range in the 66th minute.

With 16 minutes to the end of the game, Mbarara City buried off the game with a rare strike from left back Jasper Aheebwa after Orit had been denied by goalie Baker in a one against one incident.

The response from Onduparaka was brilliant as the home side rallied to at least get a goal that never arrived.

In one of the threats, Lukwata back-heeled for roving right back Atendele before the latter’s cross is headed out of danger by the big man in the Ankole Lions’ backline – Ronald Otim.

Mbarara’s Eyam twice tested the opposition but was unlucky to find the back of the net.

With 10 minutes to the end of the game, Onduparaka technical bench rested Dennis Andama for debutant Jamil Nvule Kisitu (formerly at Kiboga Young).

Almost at the same time, Brian Aheebwa paved way for Jude Ssemugabi in the visitors’ other change.

The final change for Onduparaka witnessed Alex Gasper take the place of a limping Vitalis Tabu.

Mucureezi was rested for Steven Kabuye and Onyai came on for Solomon Okwalinga.

There was no further threat from either sides as the game ended 2-0 in favour of the visitors.

Mucureezi was deservedly named the pilsner man of the match, earning Shs 200,000 and a plaque for the hard toiled sweat.

Mbarara City finished third to take Shs 10M as prize money as Onduparaka takes fourth place with a cash reward of Shs 8M.

The final of the super 8 will be played on Sunday, 25th August 2019 between the defending champions KCCA and Vipers at Mutesa II Wankulukuku.