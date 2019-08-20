Wakiso Giants coach Kefa Kisala admits his team must improve the way they defend in time before kick-off of the 2019/20 Uganda Premier League.

The Purple Sharks have conceded in every game in the Fufa Super 8 including twice against URA on Monday, as many against KCCA and once versus Tooro United.

“We are still work in progress,” said Kisala. “But there has improvements in every game we have played right from the first against KCCA to the last one against URA in the Fufa Super 8,” he added.

“Against URA, we created many chances which is a positive but we still have work to do in terms of defending because we concede a lot.

On the match against the four time league winners, Kisala hailed his team’s character after drawing 2-2 despite going two nil down at half time.

“Ours is work in progress. We exhibited a good game against a very good side in URA. We conceded early but I thank the boys for the character after going two nil down in the first half.

Wakiso Giants get the season underway against champions KCCA on August 31 before hosting URA three days later in their first home game.

They are one of the newly promoted sides alongside Proline and Kyetume.