Intelligent center back Allan Katwe and three other Ugandans (Muhammed Kasirye, goalkeeper Jimmy Kanakulya and Musa Malunda) have signed a one year deal at Kenya Premier league side Sofapaka Sports Club.

Katwe has been a free agent having previously played at Mutundwe Lions and Nkumba University.

However, he has been actively involved in the national beach soccer league and a player for the Uganda Sand Cranes where he has captained the team a couple of times.

He has also been acting as the head coach for YMCA in this year’s University Football league.

Musa Malunda, like Katwe is a center back and was been playing for Jinja based BUL.

He won the 2014-2015 Uganda Premier League with Vipers.

Kanakulya is a goalkeeper formerly at Bright Stars.

Kasirye has been playing for Paidha Black Angels in the Uganda Premier League before the club’s relegation to the second tier division last season.

Last season, Sofapaka who host their home games at Kenyatta Stadium, finished third on the Kenyan Premier league log with 62 points.

The Betika sponsored outfit is coached by CAF “A” licenced Ugandan coach, Sam Timbe.

