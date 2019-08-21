Uganda Cranes forward Farouk Miya has joined Turkish Super League side Kanyaspor Kulübü.

Miya who has been at Croatian side HNK Gorica joins Kanyaspor on a three-year deal.

“I admired the stadium and facilities. As soon as I stepped into the club, I realized what a great community it was. I signed for three years here today,” the Uganda Cranes star said as quoted by the club website. “During this period, I want to make a great contribution to Konyaspor with my performance,” he added.

Miya watched the club’s first game of the season on Sunday against MKE Ankaragücü that ended in a goalless draw and is impressed by the side he has joined.

“I had the chance to watch the first game of the season. We have a very high quality and very strong team. I am sure that I will adapt to the team in a short time and will do my best to the end.”

Twitter | Kanyaspor Farouk Miya and Kanyaspor manager Seçkin Özdil

Club Manager Seçkin Özdil handed Miya the number 21 jersey at the signing ceremony held in Konya Metropolitan Municipality Stadium.

“I thank everyone who contributed to my transfer. I’m excitedly waiting for the day I will be on the field,” he said.