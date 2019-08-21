Matia Lule has revealed Proline’s travelling squad for the Caf Confederation Cup tie against Masters Security.

The squad has two goalkeepers, seven defenders, six midfielders and three forwards.

The contingent has 25 members and leaves the country on Wednesday August 21 ahead of the game over the weekend.

Masters Security are down by three goals following a first leg defeat at Lugogo.

The game will be Matia Lule’s first in charge since replacing Shafiq Bisaso who went to upgrade his coaching credentials.

The Squad

Goalkeepers: Hassan Matovu and Shatif Magoola

Defenders: Bernard Muwanga, Yusuf Mukisa, Ibrahim Sendi, Mustafa Mujuzi, Ssaka Mpiima, James Begesa and Richard Ajuna

Midfielders: Sam Kintu, Andrew Isiagi Okiringi, Noordin Bunjo Jjagwe, Bright Anukani, Arnold Sserunjogi and Ibrahim Wammanah

Forwards: Ivan Bogere, Ibrahim Bonyo, and Hamim Kiwanuka

Officials

Leader of Delegation – Ronnie Kalema

Deputy Club CEO – Bashir Asuman

Club Director – Mujib Kasule

Team Manager – Matia Lule

First team coach – Baker Mboowa

Goalkeeping coach – Swaib Ssebagala

Team physiotherapist – Isaac Senoga