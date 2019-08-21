Uganda Cranes striker Patrick Kaddu has completed his move to Moroccan side Renaissance Sportive Berkane from KCCA Football Club.

Kaddu signed a four-year deal with the 2019 CAF Confederation Cup finalists and attended his first training session at the club on Tuesday.

The former Maroons Football Club and KiraYoung star who was part of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations Cranes team has been handed jersey number 9.

Twitter | RS Berkane Patrick Kaddu during RS Berkane training

Kaddu becomes the third high-profile player to leave KCCA this transfer window after Timothy Awany and Allan Kyambadde who joined Ashdod FC (Israel) and El Gouna (Egypt) respectively.

Kaddu, the scorer of Uganda Cranes first goal at AFCON 2019, has become the seventh player to find a new club since the continent’s most prestigious tournament.

The other players to have moved are; Abdul Lumala (Pyramids – Egypt), Emmanuel Okwi (Al Ittihad – Egypt), Mike Azira (Chicago Fire – USA), Taddeo Lwanga (Tanta SC – Egypt), Khalid Aucho (Misr El Mikassa – Egypt) and Hassan Wasswa (Jeddah Club – Saudi Arabia).