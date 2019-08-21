Dan Sserunkuma has signed a new contract with Vipers that will keep him at the club until June 2021.

The diminutive forward who joined Vipers from Express early 2016 had been a subject of transfer speculation having played out his previous contract.

“I am excited about the challenges that lie ahead of us as we prepare for a very busy period in the season. I would like to thank management and the coaching staff for their continued support,” Sserunkuma is quoted by the club website.

“It’s a massively proud moment for myself. I’m really looking forward to the coming season now and working hard to have an impact here again,” he added.

Vipers, winners of the 2017-18 Uganda Premier League, are expected to challenge holders KCCA FC and head coach Edward Golola believes Sserunkuma will be the man to deliver the goods given his experience.

“Sserunkuma knows what it takes to be a Vipers player. He has won the Uganda Premier League, scored goals with us and is one of the senior players within the team.

“He is a goal machine and I believe he can still give us goals this season. We know his entering into his prime years as a forward but we are delighted Sserunkuma has committed his future to the club,” Golola said.

Vipers will start their league campaign at Bright Stars on Friday, August 30 but have a Super 8 final to negotiate against KCCA this Sunday, August 25 at Mutesa II Stadium in Wankulukuku.