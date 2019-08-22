23rd Nkumba University Volleyball Open:





6th – 8th September 2019

At Nkumba University

Preparations to have a successful 23rd edition of the annual Nkumba University volleyball open are in high gear.

The championship that marks 23 years since inception will volley-off on 6th September 2019 and wind up by 8th September at the Nkumba University sports complex, along Entebbe road.

Addressing journalists at D’Mellos restaurant along Lumumba Avenue in Kampala, the Dean of Students at Nkumba University highlighted that this year’s tourney will be a precursor to the Nkumba Volleyball festival coming later in the same month.

For starters, Nkumba University celebrated its silver jubilee on 18th June 2019.

Since the aforementioned date happened during the holidays, the celebrations are now slated for 28th and 29th September 2019 at the MTN Arena in Lugogo.

“This will be the final event to mark the silver jubilee celebrations of the institute where all the former players at Nkumba University are expected to come and merry make.” Kasasa noted.

Flanked by the KCB – Nkumba University Volleyball Club team manager Salma Kairungi, head coach Tonny Peter Lakony and club Public relations manager and coach Godwin Nakana Ssenyondo, Kasasa lauded all the supporting partners and sponsors over the years.

The KCB sponsored Nkumba University team also expects an Italian select team that will spice up the festival.

The uniqueness in this year’s Nkumba University open is that a Corporate Social Responsibility cause has been attached to the three day’s tournament.

All the tourney’s proceeds will be channeled towards heart surgery of Benedict Tukashaba.

Born to Lawrence Rwita and Evalyne Nisiima, Tukashaba was born with a heart complication that needs surgery.

He is a primary four pupil at St Agnes Centre of Education in Western Uganda – Mbarara

At least Shs 18M is being targeted to meet the operation cost of the teenager before the deadline of 21st October 2019 at Uganda Heart Institute.

‘Some people have made pledges towards the Save Benedict campaign and that is good. We are also planning to hold a car wash to raise funds,’ Mohammed Nepo, also a former Nkumba University volleyball player told the media.

However, the Nkumba Open is set to attract a huge cast of volleyball outfits ranging from clubs, institutions including corporate teams.

“Five clubs from South Sudan including Cobra Sporting Club (Men and Women) and Jur River Volleyball Club (Men and Women) have expressed interest. We also expect many other local clubs” Otiak remarked.

© Kawowo Sports | Nkumba University ladies with a reception

KCB Nkumba University are the defending champions in the women catergory.

UCU Doves won the male event in 2018 as Nkumba University clinched both the women and men titles in the universities catergory.

Boston High School and Katikamu SDA are the boys and girls secondary schools title holders respectively.

St James Primary and Sunrise Primary Schools are the primary schools title holders in the boys and girls pools respectively.

Over 40 teams are expected for the 2019 edition.

the nkumba university volleyball open championship has grown in leaps and bounds. we are celebrating the 23rd edition this year and we want to thank all our sponsors and partners over the years. preparations for a great event this year are on and we expect to host the festival as well on 28th and 29th SEPTEMBER 2019 WITH A FOREIGN TEAM FROM ITALY. Tonny Peter Lakony, head coach KCB Nkumba University Ladies Volleyball Club

The foreign team from Italy will conduct a tour to the famous Murchison Falls and the Uganda Wildlife Education Center.

Other partners on board include S and S Enterprizes, Gorilla Tours, International School of Uganda, Talma & Sons, Hermes Sports Limited, Pepsi and the Nkumba University.