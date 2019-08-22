St. Mary’s Kitende have been a dominant side in as far as secondary schools girls basketball is concerned producing a number of players over the years.

The emergence of neighbours St. Noa Girls SS Zzana has however threatened Kitende’s crown in recent times.

From competing at the national level, the two schools have taken their duopoly to the regional level as both St. Mary’s Kitende and St. Noa Girls SS Zzana secured slots in the final of girls basketball at the ongoing Federation of East Africa Secondary School Association(FEASSA) games.

St. Mary’s Kitende defeated Kenya’s Buruburu in the semifinals on Thursday to qualify for the finals.

The team coached by Boniface Okello made light work of Buruburu winning the game 71-44.

On the other hand, St. Noa fought hard to overcome another Kenyan outfit in Kaya Tiwi winning a closely contested encounter 53-43.

This is the first time that St. Noa are qualifying to the final of the annual regional championship.

It should be noted that the final between St. Mary’s Kitende and St. Noa is a repeat of the national final that was held at Mbale SS in May with the former winning it 56-45.

St. Mary’s Kitende lost to rivals Buddo SS in the final last year in Rwanda and will be seeking to win the championship for the second time since their maiden triumph in 2015.

With the final involving only Ugandan schools, this will be the 6th time that the trophy will go to the Pearl of Africa.

Past Ugandan winners include Nabisunsa Girls (2003), Najja High School (2004), St. Mary’s Kitende (2015), Buddo SS ( 2017 and 2018).