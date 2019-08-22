KCCA Football Club manager Mike Hillary Mutebi indicates the departure of striker Patrick Henry Kaddu does not make his team weak.

Kaddu put pen to paper on a four-year deal to join Moroccan outfit RS Berkane but Mutebi believes his absence will not be felt.

“We are not in any panic of sorts. He (Kaddu) was moulded into a player he is today by KCCA FC meaning we have the capacity to create another player in the same calibre,” Mutebi said.

John Batanudde Mike Mutebi talks to his players Patrick Kaddu, Jackson Nunda and Muzamir Mutyaba

The gaffer dismissed fears of his team becoming weaker after the departure of Kaddu and other players that have left the club such as defender Timothy Awany and forward Allan Kyambadde.

“It is not the first time we are losing key players. We have demonstrated it over time that we can make good players and this is in our philosophy.”

Kaddu who joined KCCA FC from Maroons FC at the start of the 2017-18 season scored 32 goals in 64 games during his stay at the Lugogo based club.

Mutebi went ahead to state that they already have Kaddu’s replacement in Sadat Anaku who was promoted from KCCA Soccer Academy.

“We shall not worry about Kaddu because we have his replacement in Sadat Anaku, a player we have nurtured in our system and capable of doing the job.”

Anaku was the top scorer in the FUFA Juniors League for the last three seasons, scoring a total of 84 goals.