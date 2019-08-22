Ndejje Angels 65-73 KCCA Men

JKL Dolphins 68-81 Warriors

After two terrible losses to City Oilers and UCU Canons in succession, Warriors needed to show that they are a side that can compete at the high level.

And on Wednesday night, the side that was without Jonathan Kambala and Mike Bazangu as well as Daniel Gaki and suspended Amisi Saidi showed glimpses of competitiveness as they beat JKL Dolphins 81-68 at Lugogo Indoor Stadium. The win guaranteed Warriors third place as JKL Dolphins settled for fourth place.

The two sides were consistent during the first in terms of scoring, with Warriors winning both quarters 22-15 and had a 1 point lead at halftime.

However, Dolphins came out big outscoring Warriors 24-11 and were within a point going into the final quarter.

In the fourth quarter, Chris Omanye and player of the game Mark Opio showed out. The duo scored 18 and 21 points to pace the 2012 champions. Stanley Mugerwa contributed 13 points and pulled down 10 rebounds while Kutai Gatwech scored 11 points.

Brian Namake led Dolphins with 18 points, 11 rebounds and 6 assists. Brian Muramba and Jonah Obukunyang added 15 and 10 points respectively.

Ronnie Mutebi’s charges still have to play KCCA and Falcons while JKL Dolphins still have to play KIU Titans and City Oilers.