The 2019 Boys Cricket Week will run from August 25 to September 1 with 14 schools set to battle for the bragging rights of being the best cricket playing school in the country.

Each of the schools came through their different Regional Qualifiers to make it for the national finals in Kampala.

Ntare School and Nyakasura School came through the qualifiers in the Western Region; Teso College Aloet will represent the Soroti region; Masaka SSS carry the expectations of the Southwest region; Busoga College Mwiri, Jinja SSS, Busoga High School, Kiira College Butiki came through the East while Kololo SSS, Ndejje SSS, St Johns High Kauga, Mukono SSS, Kyambogo College, and Kings College Budo will represent the Central region.

Makerere College School makes a return to the competition via the wild card as tournament hosts.

Kiira College Butiiki and Makerere College School both of whom have a strong cricket background make their return to the schools’ competition and as long as they keep playing they should be able to keep the game alive in their respective schools.

The games will be played at five different grounds of Ndejje, Budo, Gayaza, Lugogo, and Kyambogo. The games at Lugogo and Kyambogo will have a live stream, a big milestone for the schools game.

17-time winners and defending champions Busoga College Mwiri are favourites to defend their title but they will face stiff competition from Mukono SSS and St Johns High School as well as former winners Jinja SSS and Kololo. Western Uganda powerhouse Nyakasura will also be a force to reckon with and so they cannot be underestimated.

All teams will be staying at Makerere College School and they start arriving on Saturday with action set to bowl off on Sunday with the finals slated for Saturday, August 31.