Brian Miiro Nsubuga is the biggest omission from the list of referees that the Federation of Uganda Football Association (FUFA) has approved and proposed to recieve FIFA badges.

The experienced centre referee was dropped and thus will not have a FIFA badge for the 2020 season.

A total of 26 match officials were approved by the FUFA Executive Committee in their meeting on Wednesday.

It should be noted that every year, Football Associations all over the world submit a list of referees to FIFA for approval.

Nsubuga’s slot has been taken by fast rising Ronald Madanda and Uganda thus remains with a total of five male FIFA certified centre referees.

The others on the list include; Mashood Ssali, Alex Muhabi, Ali Sabila Chelangat and William Wilberforce Oloya.

The number of male assistant referees has increased by two slots with Hakim Mulindwa and Emmanuel Okudra being the new additions.

These join Dick Okello, Ronald Katenya, Lee Okello, Musa Ngobi Balikoowa and Issa Masembe.

For the female centre referees, Eunice Tiwuwe who has been an assistant referee has been elevated and she replaces Florence Ayaro who has been omitted.

Tiwuwe joins Shamira Nabadda and Diana Murungi on the list of centre referees.

Dorcas Atuhaire thus takes Tiwuwe’s slot on the list of female assistant referees joining Lydia Nantabo Wanyama, Marex Nkumbi Nakitto and Jane Mutonyi.

Catherine Cynthia Nagadya has however been dropped off the list.

Beach soccer referees remain the same with Ivan Kintu Bayige, Shafic Mugerwa, Muhammad Ssenteza and Kennedy Bazirio Kawagga occupying the slots.

For the first time, FUFA will have Futsal referees certified by FIFA and the approved list has three names. That is Brian Emmy Nsubuga, Isaac Ssengendo and Benon Kamala.

Full list

Referees (Men): Ssali Mashood, Muhabi Alex, Sabilla Ali Chelangat, Oloya William and Madanda Ronald

Assistant Referees (Men): Okello Dick, Katenya Ronald, Okello Lee, Balikoowa Musa Ngobi, Masembe Issa, Mulindwa Hakim and Okudra Emmanuel

Referees (Women): Nabadda Shamirah, Murungi Diana, Tiwuwe Eunice

Assistant Referees (Women): Nantabo Lydia Wanyama, Nakitto Marex Nkumbi, Mutonyi Jane, and Docus Atuhaire

Beach Soccer: Kintu Ivan Bayige, Mugerwa Shafic, Ssenteza Muhammad and Kawagga Bazirio Keneddy

Futsal Referees: Nsubuga Brian Emmy, Sengendo Isaac and Kamala Benon