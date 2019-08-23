2019 FEASSA Games | Boys Football | Semifinals

St. Mary’s Kitende Vs Jinja SS

Buddo SS Vs Dagoreti

Encounters between St. Mary’s Kitende and Jinja SS have never come easy especially in recent times.

In May this year, the two schools faced off in the Post Primary Championship final a game that St. Mary’s Kitende won but ended in running battles as police swung in action to disperse the violent fans at Kakindu stadium.

Even before this year’s encounter, the previous engagements between St. Mary’s Kitende and Jinja SS have been close contests.

Two years ago, Jinja SS defeated St. Mary’s Kitende to win their first national championship in Masaka but in the same year, the latter went ahead to revenge by edging Jinja SS to win the regional championship in Gulu.

The two teams will renew acquaintances on Friday in Arusha, Tanzania at the ongoing Federation of East Africa Secondary Schools Sports Association (FEASSSA) games.

Jinja SS overcame Kenyan champions St. Antony in the quarterfinals winning the game 2-1.

On the other hand St. Mary’s Kitende saw off neighbours Standard High School, Zzana in an all Ugandan affair.

Goals from Umar Kyebatala, Bobosi Byaruhanga and Charles Lwanga guided the record champions to a comfortable 3-0 win.

This, therefore, meant that St. Mary’s Kitende and Jinja SS will face off in the semifinals on Friday.

Defending champions Buddo SS, another school from Uganda edged past Tanzania’s Alliance winning the game 1-0 courtesy of Emmanuel Loki’s goal.

Buddo SS will face Kenya’s Dagoreti in the semifinals on Friday. The latter eliminated LDK from Rwanda.

Quarterfinal Results