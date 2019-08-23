CAF Champions League (1st Round, Return Leg)

KCCA 2-0 African Stars

*KCCA qualifies 4-3 on aggregate

Mustafa Kizza and Allan Okello scored two late goals for KCCA as they beat African Stars 2-0 in the return leg of the CAF Champions League first round encounter at the Star Times Stadium, Lugogo in Kampala on Friday.

Kizza curled home the opener 9 minutes to the climax of the end to end affair before Okello put the game to bed with a trademark stunning strike on the stroke of full time.

Before these two late goals, the visitors carried the advantage and all signs were eminent that they would smile home triumphantly.

KCCA survived the first threat as early as the third minute when forward Chrispen Mbewe beat goalkeeper Charles Lukwago but his goal bound effort towards goal was blocked by the towering defender Peter Magambo.

African Stars’ right back Treasure Kauapirura defended well against Mike Mutyaba as the home team surged forward in the early stages of the game.

Striker Sadat Anaku volleyed high a Musa Ramathan cross from the right on 20 minutes.

Three minutes later, Anaku broke through following a Gift Ali forward chip that found the teenage striker in the off side position.

On the half hour mark, Mike Mutyaba’s cross from the left wing was also volleyed straight to the goalkeeper Uzuva Vipua Tjimune.

Two African Stars players Marcel Papama and Chrispen Mbewe were both booked on 33 minutes for unsporting conduct.

KCCA was nearly punished in the 36th minute when Magambo lost possession in the African Stars’ half.

A quick counter led by Mbewe was finished over by forward Ambrose Amseb as the opening half remained goal-less.

As the second half returned, Herbert Achai had a weak shot towards goal well collected by the shot stopped.

Deon Tjizumaue tested Lukwago in KCCA’s goal with a shot off target on 50 minutes.

Two minutes later, left winger Mustafa Kizza had a free-kick fly over narrowly.

In the same vein, Amseb’s free-kick was also delivered high and over Lukwago in KCCA’s goal posts.

The first change of the game came 10 minutes into the second stanza when Achai paved way for left footed midfielder Jackson Nunda for the home side.

Kizza forced a save from African Stars’ goalkeeper on the hour mark.

The second change for KCCA was made on 61 minutes when Gift Ali Abubakar was rested for the fresh legs of midfielder Nicolas Kasozi.

At the same time, African Stars also conducted their first change of the game.

A largely impressive Deon Tjizumaue was replaced by Kaejarukapo Katijimune.

The day’s referee turned down a penalty shout out after push on Muzamiru Mutyaba inside the goal area with 20 minutes to play.

African Stars’ goalkeeper Uzuva Vipua Tjimune was cautioned for time-wasting on 75 minutes.

Two minutes later, goalkeeper Lukwago foiled a one against one chance against Kaejarukapo as KCCA survived yet another scary moment.

KCCA right back Musa Ramathan limped out and his place was taken by Filbert Obenchan.

Kizza lit up the stands with a beautiful curling low free-kick for the opener 9 minutes into the climax of the game.

African Stars’ Isaak Gustav had a free-kick delivery cleared to safety by Nunda as the visitors pushed numbers.

Okello buried the game with his trade mark stunning shot past the goalkeeper for the winner well celebrated at the stroke of full time.

KCCA triumphed on the day 2-0 to overcome the earlier 3-2 loss away in Windhoek and progress 4-3 on aggregate.

KCCA advances to the next round and will face the winner between Matlama FC of Lesotho and Atlético Petróleos de Luanda of Angola for a place in the group stages.

Team Line Ups:

KCCA XI:

Charles Lukwago (G.K), Kato Samuel Nemeyimana, Mustafa Kizza, Ramathan Musa (79′ Filbert Obenchan), Peter Magambo, Abubakar Gift Ali (61′ Nicholas Kasozi), Herbert Achai (55′ Jackson Nunda), Muzamiru Mutyaba, Mike Mutyaba, Allan Okello, Sadat Anaku

Subs Not Used:

Jamil Malyamungu (G.K), Eric Ssenjobe, Hassan Musana

African Stars XI:

Ratanda Mbazuvara (G.K), Deon Tjizumaue, Ivan Kamberipa, Treasure Kauapirura, Chrispen Mbewe, Ronald Himeekua Ketjijere, Youssouf Ibroihim, Ambrose Amseb, Pat Nevin Uanivi (Captain), Marcell Papama, Dennis Ngueza Tjetjinda

Subs:

Mata Mbemutjiua (G.K), Tjiuna Tja Tjatindi, Kaejarukapo Mbazuvara, Edmund Uda Kambanda, Isaak Gustav, Alefeus Handura, Gabriel Kapopo