African Stars FC could have bowed out of the CAF Champions League but there were positives to pick according to coach Mohammed Gargo.

Despite losing 4-3 on aggregate to KCCA FC after a 2-0 loss in Lugogo, Kampala on Friday, Gargo believes his side gave their best.

“It is unfortunate that we have bowed out but I think we went down with our heads high. I appreciate the effort from my players and I think we can only pick positives,” he said.

The Ghanaian tactician who was appointed barely three weeks ago indicated his team is still in progress and optimistic there is room for improvement.

“I have been at the club for about three weeks but I’m impressed with the progress so far. We can only improve as a unit.”

Gargo, however, was disappointed with the inefficiency of his team failing to put away the chances got before KCC FC eventually won 2-0.

Chrispen Mbewe rounded off goalkeeper Charles Lukwago but his goal-bound effort in the 3rd minute was blocked by Peter Magombo.

Kaejarakupo had another glorious opportunity in the second half when he went through on goal but failed to beat Lukwago in a one on one situation.

“We had those chances that could have decided the game in our favour but we failed to put them away. As a coach, you don’t teach a player what to do when you get such opportunities. We were punished for our inefficiency.”

Musitafa Kiiza and Allan Okello scored a goal each in the last ten minutes to guide KCCA FC to the next level.

KCCA FC will now face the winner between Angola’s Petroleos de Luanda and Matlama FC of Lesotho.