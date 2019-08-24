2019 FEASSA Games | Boys Football | Semifinals

Buddo SS 1-0 Dagoreti

Jinja SS 0-2 St. Mary’s Kitende

St. Mary’s Kitende and Buddo SS will renew their rivalry on Saturday in Arusha, Tanzania after the two teams qualified for the final of boys football at the 2019 Federation of East Africa Secondary School Association (FEASSA) games.

This will be the third meeting between the two schools this year, each winning once on penalties.

Buddo SS defeated St. Mary’s Kitende at Kabaka Kyabaggu to win Wakiso district qualifiers.

St. Mary’s Kitende, however, revenged winning the semifinal contest in the national championship in Jinja.

To reach this year’s final, Buddo SS who are the defending champions edged past Kenya’s Dagoreti.

Lanky forward Frank Ssebufu scored the all-important goal to guide Simon Peter Mugerwa’s charges to victory.

In the other semifinal, St. Mary’s Kitende defeated Jinja SS 2-0 in a repeat of 2017 final in Gulu district.

SC Villa striker Charles Lwanga and KCCA FC midfielder Steven Sserwadda scored the two goals.

The final between St. Mary’s Kitende and Buddo SS will be played on Saturday at Sheik Obeid stadium.