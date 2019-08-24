Dominance could be an understatement about what St. Mary’s Kitende has achieved in as far as netball at the Federation of East Africa Seconds School Association (FEASSA) games is concerned.

In the 18 editions that the tournament has been organised, St. Mary’s Kitende has come out triumphant on 16 occasions with only Gombe SS and St. Noa Girls SS, Zzana being the other winners in 2002 and 2018 respectively.

On Friday, the Entebbe road-based school under the leadership of Lawrence Mulindwa proved their prowess yet again winning the 2019 edition.

They overcame rivals Buddo SS in a pulsating final winning 48-41 at Arusha Institute of Accountancy.

St. Mary’s Kitende had a perfect run enroute the championship, winning all her games including defeating defending champions St. Noa in the semifinals.

It should be noted that the school is also in the final of girls basketball and boys football.

In the third-place playoff, St. Noa SS Zzana defeated Ngando SS 44-41 to settle for bronze.

Past Winners