Lule confirms Proline’s XI vs Masters Security Services | CAF Confederation Cup

Proline's newly appointed head coach Mathias “Salongo” Lule gets to business in his first game at the club since taking over from Shafik Bisaso as the Ugandans face Malawi’s Masters Security Services FC.

CAF Confederation Cup (Return Leg – Saturday, 24th August 2019):

Masters Security Services (Malawi) Vs Proline (Uganda)

*Bingu National Stadium, Lilongwe (4 PM)

Fast improving goalkeeper Hassan Matovu is maintained in between the goal posts like he did during the first leg in Kampala where Proline won with comfort 3-0.

The backline has Saka Mpiima, Yusuf Lubowa Mukisa, Mustafa Mujuzi and Bernard Muwanga.

The holding midfielder is Sam “Tiyo” Kintu with the supportive other midfield players as Ibrahim Wamannah, James Penza Begisa, Hakim Kiwanuka and the team captain Noordin Bunjo.

Ivan Bogere, scorer of a hat-trick in the first leg leads the line.

This match is the return leg in the CAF Confederation cup preliminary round and the Ugandan club carries a three goal cushion.

The winner on aggregate will face Rwanda’s Association Sportive (AS) De Kigali.

AS Kigali eliminated Tanzania’s Kinondoni Municipal Council (KMC) after a 2-1 aggregate victory.

Proline XI:

Hassan Matovu (Goalkeeper), Saka Mpiima, Yusuf Lubowa Mukisa, Mustafa Mujuzi, Bernard Muwanga, Sam “Tiyo” Kintu, Ibrahim Wamannah, James Penza Begisa, Hakim Kiwanuka, Noordin Bunjo (Captain), Ivan Bogere

Substitutes:

Shatif Magola (Goalkeeper), Bright Anukani, Arnold Sserunjogi, Ibrahim Sendi, Ibrahim Bonyo, Andrew Okiring, Richard Ajuna