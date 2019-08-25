Fahad Bayo netted a brace on his debut as Vipers Sports Club beat KCCA Football Club, 2-0, in the FUFA Super Eight final on Sunday.

The Venoms dominated the match played at Muteesa II Stadium in Wankulukuku and took a deserved lead after just ten minutes.

Bayo who joined the side from Buildcon headed home Abram Ndugwa’s well-weighted freekick moment’s after his earlier attempt had been parried away for a corner by Jamil Malyamungu who was in KCCA’s goal.

KCCA struggled to string together passes in midfield as Siraje Sentamu never let Allan Okello, Mike and Muzamir Mutyaba find any rhythm while the Erisa Ssekisambu who was isolated upfront never troubled Halid Lwaliwa, Bashir Asiku and company.

Mustafa Kizza’s goal-bound effort from a free-kick that was cleared by Asiku, Okello’s wild effort that went over and wide of goal and Ssekisambu’s disallowed goal (for offside) at the stroke of halftime sum up the Kasasiro’s first half.

At the start of the second half, KCCA coach Mike Mutebi withdrew Ssekisambu for Sadat Anaku. The youngster could have earned a penalty for KCCA but their appeal after he was shoved by Asiku was waved.

Twenty minutes after the break, the striker who troubled John Revita with his size got his second that all but sealed the win. Rahmat Senfuka who had replaced Frank Tumwesigye found overlapping right-back Paul Willa who whipped a ground cross that Bayo tapped in.

Team Lineups

Vipers SC: Fabien Mutombora (GK), Paul Willa, Bashir Asiku, Siraje Ssentamu, Halid Lwaliwa (C), Farouk Musisi, Abraham Ndugwa (Brian Nkuubi), Frank Tumwesige (Rahmat Senfuka), Innocent Wafula (Tito Okello), Dan Sserunkuma (Allan Kayiwa), Fahad Bayo (Denis Mwemezi)

KCCA FC: Jamil Malyamungu (GK), Peter Magambo, Samuel Kato, John Revita, Mustafa Kizza (C), Nicholas Kasozi (Gift Ali), Muzamiru Mutyaba, Erisa Ssekisambu (Sadat Anaku), Allan Okello, Simon Sserunkuma (Herbert Achai), Mike Mutyaba (Jackson Nunda)