Kobs were for the fifth time crowned National Rugby Sevens champions on Saturday night at Legends.

The side had their work cut out coming into the final circuit, Kitaka 7s, as all they needed was a top-three finish to be crowned. The 31-07 win over Makerere Impis in the semifinals guaranteed Kobs the title.

However, Pirates took the shine with a dominant display in the final that ended prematurely as tempers flared and players switched from rugby to boxing and fans ran on to the pitch.

Timothy Odong, Mohammad Haruna and William Mucunguzi crossed for Pirates while Conrad Mukwaya powered his way into the try area for the champions.

Kobs Pius Ogena was named the tournament MVP.