Uganda is assured of at least three medals in boxing after Isaac Masembe and David Kawuma Ssemujju won their respective quarterfinal bouts on Monday at the All Africa Games in Rabat, Morocco.

The two join female boxer Hellen Baleke who is already guaranteed, at least, a bronze medal after getting a bye at the quarterfinal stage last week.

Masembe continued with his good performance overcoming Carlos Wilson Semedo from Cape Verde in the lightweight category (57KGS).

To reach the quarterfinals, Masembe had defeated Rocky Bukasa Biakulowa from the Democratic Republic of Congo at the previous round.

Masembe will now face Moroccan fighter Mordjane Oussama who won 3-2 against Gabon’s Franck Mombey.

The other semifinal will have Zambia’s Everisto Mulenga who defeated Tryagain Ndeuelo from Namibia taking on Mohamed Hamout from Morocco.

Ssemujju could have had a disappointing show at the 2018 Commonwealth Games but he returned stronger this time round.

Back then, due to change of category from middleweight to welterweight, he could not get passed England’s Luke McCornmark.

He was, however, in fine shape on Monday to overcome Raul Obama from Equatorial Guinea winning all the rounds.

However, two other Ugandan boxers who were also in action on Monday failed to get past the quarterfinal stage losing their respective bouts.

In the men’s flyweight category, Champion Busingye was beaten 4-1 by Kenya’s Hassan Shaffi Bakri.

It should be noted that Bakri is the fighter that Juma Miiro defeated to win bronze at the 2018 Commonwealth Games.

Female boxer Jalia Nali was beaten by Camara Marine Fatoumata Colerte from Mali.

Nali had earlier won her round of 16 bout against Ndereta Amondine from the Central African Republic on Saturday.

The other Ugandan female boxer who is already guaranteed of a medal returns to the ring on Wednesday against Morocco’s Mardi Khadija in the semifinals.

Baleke was lucky to get a bye at the quarterfinal stage thus getting to the medal bracket without breaking any sweat.