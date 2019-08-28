Busoga United FC officially unveils new players prior to 2019 – 2020 season

Busoga United (formerly Kirinya-Jinja S.S) Football Club officially unveiled 16 new players prior to the kick-off of the 2019 – 2020 season.

Busoga United (formerly Kirinya-Jinja S.S) Football Club officially unveiled 16 new players prior to the kick-off of the 2019 – 2020 season.

Fourteen of these players are from other clubs whilst two players are graduates from the junior side.

The recruits include two goalkeepers; Ali Kimera and Benson Wagima.

Last season, Kimera was at Mbarara City and Wagima featured at Bright Stars FC.

Others are defender Shafik Kakeeto (Express), Ibrahim Mugulusi (Sports Club Villa), Hakim Magombe (BUL FC), Ivan Wani (Maroons), Rogers Omedwa (Agape SS), Ashraf Batwawula (Butembe FC), Paul Ssekulima (Uganda Martyrs University, Nkozi), Franco Magero Balabala (Mount Kenya), Sula Wambede (Heegan FC – Somalia), Ivan Wani (Maroons), Rogers Omedwa (Agape SS) and Joseph Ssimwogerere (free agent).

Wani was the most valuable player of the Copa Coca cola tournament in 2017 when Jinja S.S won the national schools’ championship at Masaka Recreational Stadium.

© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE Ivan Wani (right) in action against KCCA last season

© Kawowo Sports / DAVID ISABIRYE Jinja S.S’ Ivan Wani receives the MVP accolade from State Minister of sports Charles Bakabulindi in Masaka at the prize giving ceremony back in 2017

Promoted:

The club has also promoted youngsters Lawrence Tezikya and Musa Magumba.

Tezikya has been top scorer at the copa coca cola schools tournament for three consecutive seasons in 2017, 2018 and lately 2019.

Technical wing:

Head coach Abbey Kikomeko will steer the club as head coach for yet another season.

Left the club:

Four players departed Busoga United. These include midfielder Godfrey Akol and goalkeeper Sanon Mulabi who joined rivals BUL.

Striker Faisal Muwawu crossed to Sports Club Villa as Fred Amaku is now at Maroons.

Busoga United will travel to Wankulukuku to face Tooro United on Saturday 31st, August at Wankulukuku Stadium in their season opener.