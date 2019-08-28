The 2019-20 Uganda Premier League gets underway on Thursday as newcomers Kyetume FC host record champions SC Villa at Mandela National stadium.

Kyetume FC, Wakiso Giants FC and Proline FC are the three teams that won promotion to the top tier league.

The aforementioned trio have a jinx to break as the new campaign starts.

In the last five seasons, only one newly promoted team has managed to win on matchday one. That was Jinja Municipal Council (JMC) Hippos FC in the 2015-16 campaign.

Below is a look at how newly promoted teams have performed in the last five seasons on matchday one;

2014/2015

Police FC 3-0 KJT Rwenshama FC

Lweza FC 0-1 Sports Club University FC

BUL FC 1-1 Sadolin Paints FC

2015/16

JMC Hippos FC 3-0 Sadolin Paints FC

Express FC 3-2 Maroons FC

Vipers SC 3-0 The Saints FC

2016/17

Busoga United FC O-O URA FC

Onduparaka FC 0-0 Tooro United FC

BUL FC 0-0 Proline FC

2017/18

Masavu 0-3 Police FC (Walkover)

BUL FC 0-0 Mbarara City FC

KCCA FC 0-0 Maroons FC

2018/19

URA FC 2- 0 Paidha Black Angels FC

Vipers SC 1-0 Ndejje University FC

Onduparaka FC 2-0 Nyamityobora FC

Note: The teams highlighted are those that had gotten promoted in those respective seasons.