The 2019-20 Uganda Premier League gets underway on Thursday as newcomers Kyetume FC host record champions SC Villa at Mandela National stadium.
Kyetume FC, Wakiso Giants FC and Proline FC are the three teams that won promotion to the top tier league.
The aforementioned trio have a jinx to break as the new campaign starts.
In the last five seasons, only one newly promoted team has managed to win on matchday one. That was Jinja Municipal Council (JMC) Hippos FC in the 2015-16 campaign.
Below is a look at how newly promoted teams have performed in the last five seasons on matchday one;
2014/2015
- Police FC 3-0 KJT Rwenshama FC
- Lweza FC 0-1 Sports Club University FC
- BUL FC 1-1 Sadolin Paints FC
2015/16
- JMC Hippos FC 3-0 Sadolin Paints FC
- Express FC 3-2 Maroons FC
- Vipers SC 3-0 The Saints FC
2016/17
- Busoga United FC O-O URA FC
- Onduparaka FC 0-0 Tooro United FC
- BUL FC 0-0 Proline FC
2017/18
- Masavu 0-3 Police FC (Walkover)
- BUL FC 0-0 Mbarara City FC
- KCCA FC 0-0 Maroons FC
2018/19
- URA FC 2-0 Paidha Black Angels FC
- Vipers SC 1-0 Ndejje University FC
- Onduparaka FC 2-0 Nyamityobora FC
Note: The teams highlighted are those that had gotten promoted in those respective seasons.