The Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) has announced a new strategy that is aimed at developing women’s football in the country.
The new strategy named ‘TAKE FLIGHT’ was revealed on Wednesday during the FUFA Women Football Symposium held at Kabira Country Club.
A two-year project that will run between 2019 and 2021 puts emphasis on increasing the level of involvement of women in football.
Former Crested Cranes defender Jean Sseninde was named the Project Manager and will coordinate all activities to make sure the project is successful.
FUFA President, Moses Magogo indicated this is a deliberate plan aimed at developing women’s football across all spheres.
“As FUFA, we have always made deliberate efforts to make sure the game of football develops in Uganda. When we wanted to qualify for Africa Cup of Nations, we called for a symposium of a similar kind in 2015 and the results are evident. We believe it’s time for women’s football to take another step and this new project will help us realize our targets,” he said.
The new strategy has four pillars and these include;
Minister of State for Sports Charles Bakkabulindi was impressed with the move by FUFA and he promised government to commit support.
“As government, we are proud of this step taken by FUFA because we want gender balance. I was impressed when I watched the FIFA Women World Cup and I was amazed by the way girls played football. I’m confident such steps will enable us to reach those levels. We shall make sure that women football is funded.”
Safia Abdeldayem, the head of Women Football at Confederation of African Football (CAF) indicated Uganda can use this strategy to attain success in a short time.
“It is a very important day for Women football in Uganda. This is a step in making sure development is realized. Uganda has a very young squad and with the World Cup expanded by eight countries, this is a chance for Uganda to focus in qualifying for such tournaments,” she said
Below is a breakdown of the key objectives in the TAKE FLIGHT strategy
Coaches
- Holding two women coaching courses
- Holding two refresher courses
- To increase women involved in football
- To improve the women’s football league and national teams
- Create revenue-generating streams for women’s football
- Increase the number of girls playing football
Administrators
- Two women representatives on FUFA EXCOM
- Clubs to have at least two women on their Executive committee
- Women Employment in clubs with a ratio of 1:4
- Of the 6 delegates from a region, 1 must be a woman
- 30% secretariat at FUFA to be women
- One capacity building for women
Refereeing
- Holding 1 women’s referees coaching course
- Recruiting 35 more women in specialized refereeing
Scouting Women Players
- Training two women football player scouts
- Sending women football scouts to different competitions
Ambassadors
- Getting five women as ambassadors for the women’s game.
To improve Women football leagues and National teams
- Improving the competition format
- Introducing a standard club licensing system
- Improving the quality of players in the league both on and off the pitch
National Teams
- Crested Cranes
- U20
- U18
- U16
International Competitions
- CECAFA 2019, 2020 and 2021
- World Cup qualifiers 2020 and 2021
- AWCON/ AWCON qualifiers
- Crested Cranes Namutiima for home-based players (8 FUFA regions)
- 4 friendly matches (2020 and 2021)
National team activities
- Training camps (One each category a year)
- National team management activities (Media training workshops)
- Welfare incentives – Monthly payments for national team players
To create revenue generation for women’s football
Marketing and Communication
- Hiring a marketing specialist
- Formulating a marketing strategy
- Introducing a weekly women’s football show
Sensitization
- Using Ambassadors, musicians and players to sensitize masses during Crested Cranes Namutima competitions
- Community outreaches by players
- Holding a women’s football symposium
Advocacy
- Getting influential figures to advocate for women’s football such as Members of Parliament, Local Council leaders
Multimedia
- Hiring a specialist to record all league games and competitions
- Creating active women’s football social media pages
- All league teams must have active social media pages
Branding
- Acquiring branding materials such as teardrops, merchandise such as T-shirts, bag packs, caps, umbrellas, placing league logo on team jerseys.
Finance
- FIFA Forward Programs
- Government
- FUFA Sources
- Creating partnerships
- Sponsorship
To increase the number of Women/Girls playing football
- Improving schools girls’ football
- Visiting 8 schools in each FUFA region
- Partnering with the Ministry of Education and Sports
- Post competition trainings
Mass Football
- Visiting 8 communities from the 8 FUFA regions about football for all such as football for disabled
- Holding a holiday football clinic for women in 2020
Outreach project in communities
- Involving players as role models visiting communities to inspire young girls
- Partnering Uganda Premier League clubs to advocate for more women involvement