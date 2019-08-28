The Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) has announced a new strategy that is aimed at developing women’s football in the country.

The new strategy named ‘TAKE FLIGHT’ was revealed on Wednesday during the FUFA Women Football Symposium held at Kabira Country Club.

A two-year project that will run between 2019 and 2021 puts emphasis on increasing the level of involvement of women in football.

Former Crested Cranes defender Jean Sseninde was named the Project Manager and will coordinate all activities to make sure the project is successful.

FUFA President, Moses Magogo indicated this is a deliberate plan aimed at developing women’s football across all spheres.

“As FUFA, we have always made deliberate efforts to make sure the game of football develops in Uganda. When we wanted to qualify for Africa Cup of Nations, we called for a symposium of a similar kind in 2015 and the results are evident. We believe it’s time for women’s football to take another step and this new project will help us realize our targets,” he said.

The new strategy has four pillars and these include;

To increase women involved in football

To improve the women’s football league and national teams

Create revenue-generating streams for women’s football

Increase the number of girls playing football

Minister of State for Sports Charles Bakkabulindi was impressed with the move by FUFA and he promised government to commit support.

“As government, we are proud of this step taken by FUFA because we want gender balance. I was impressed when I watched the FIFA Women World Cup and I was amazed by the way girls played football. I’m confident such steps will enable us to reach those levels. We shall make sure that women football is funded.”

Safia Abdeldayem, the head of Women Football at Confederation of African Football (CAF) indicated Uganda can use this strategy to attain success in a short time.

“It is a very important day for Women football in Uganda. This is a step in making sure development is realized. Uganda has a very young squad and with the World Cup expanded by eight countries, this is a chance for Uganda to focus in qualifying for such tournaments,” she said

Below is a breakdown of the key objectives in the TAKE FLIGHT strategy

Coaches

Holding two women coaching courses

Holding two refresher courses

Administrators

Two women representatives on FUFA EXCOM

Clubs to have at least two women on their Executive committee

Women Employment in clubs with a ratio of 1:4

Of the 6 delegates from a region, 1 must be a woman

30% secretariat at FUFA to be women

One capacity building for women

Refereeing

Holding 1 women’s referees coaching course

Recruiting 35 more women in specialized refereeing

Scouting Women Players

Training two women football player scouts

Sending women football scouts to different competitions

Ambassadors

Getting five women as ambassadors for the women’s game.

To improve Women football leagues and National teams

Improving the competition format

Introducing a standard club licensing system

Improving the quality of players in the league both on and off the pitch

National Teams

Crested Cranes

U20

U18

U16

International Competitions

CECAFA 2019, 2020 and 2021

World Cup qualifiers 2020 and 2021

AWCON/ AWCON qualifiers

Crested Cranes Namutiima for home-based players (8 FUFA regions)

4 friendly matches (2020 and 2021)

National team activities

Training camps (One each category a year)

National team management activities (Media training workshops)

Welfare incentives – Monthly payments for national team players

To create revenue generation for women’s football

Marketing and Communication

Hiring a marketing specialist

Formulating a marketing strategy

Introducing a weekly women’s football show

Sensitization

Using Ambassadors, musicians and players to sensitize masses during Crested Cranes Namutima competitions

Community outreaches by players

Holding a women’s football symposium

Advocacy

Getting influential figures to advocate for women’s football such as Members of Parliament, Local Council leaders

Multimedia

Hiring a specialist to record all league games and competitions

Creating active women’s football social media pages

All league teams must have active social media pages

Branding

Acquiring branding materials such as teardrops, merchandise such as T-shirts, bag packs, caps, umbrellas, placing league logo on team jerseys.

Finance

FIFA Forward Programs

Government

FUFA Sources

Creating partnerships

Sponsorship

To increase the number of Women/Girls playing football

Improving schools girls’ football

Visiting 8 schools in each FUFA region

Partnering with the Ministry of Education and Sports

Post competition trainings

Mass Football

Visiting 8 communities from the 8 FUFA regions about football for all such as football for disabled

Holding a holiday football clinic for women in 2020

Outreach project in communities