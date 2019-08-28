The FIM Motocross of African Nations returns to the Donnybrook Race Track in Harare, Zimbabwe for this year’s edition due this weekend August 30 – September 1.

Uganda’s Stav Orland is highly optimistic to defend his African MX title.

John Batanudde Stav Orland (Photo: John Batanudde)

The 14-year-old secured a maiden African MX85 class victory in Zambia last year.

“I will focus on topping my class and defend my title. I have done enough practice while in America and the bike is set for the race.”

“It is going to be a tight race especially with some riders from South Africa like Jonathan Mulimi and many others from Botswana,” said Orland.

Orland will join hands with Kylan Wekesa, the Obote brothers Akena and Akaki, Waleed Omar and others for the MX85 class points.

Meanwhile, Team Uganda, consisting of over 30 riders was officially flagged off on Tuesday. Former National MX1 champion Maxime Van Pee will captain the team.