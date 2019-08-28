Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) has confirmed that the U17 women national football team will take part in the forthcoming COSAFA U17 Women’s Championship in Mauritius next month.

FUFA President Moses Magogo confirmed the development during the Women Football Symposium held on Wednesday at Kabira Country Club.

“Our national women U17 team was invited to the 2019 COSAFA Championship and as FUFA, we shall give it the necessary support to make sure they go and compete well.”

Uganda has already been pooled in group A alongside hosts Mauritius, Zambia and Comoros while group B has South Africa, Botswana, Seychelles and Madagascar

Last year, the senior women’s national team took part in the COSAFA Championship and finished third.

Magogo went ahead to announce that Kawempe Muslim Ladies FC coach Ayub Khalifa will be in charge of the team as the head coach.

The experienced tactician has been at the helm of Kawempe Muslim guiding them to four league titles in the FUFA Women Elite League.

Khalifa will be assisted by former Crested Cranes player Hadijja Namuyanja also known as ‘Lady Mourinho’.

Moses Oloya of Vipers SC has been appointed the goalkeeping coach for the team while Stella Nansikombi is the team doctor.

Oliver Mbekeka who is the trainer with the Crested Cranes will hold the same role on this team.

The team is expected to be named later and the tournament will run between 20th– 29th September 2019.

Group A

Mauritius

Comoros

Zambia

Uganda

Group B

South Africa

Botswana

Seychelles

Madagascar

