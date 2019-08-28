University Football League | Quarterfinal Draws

MUBS vs Uganda Martyrs University

Kyambogo University vs Bugema University

YMCA Comprehensive Institute vs St. Lawrence University

Uganda Christian University vs Busitema University

*Dates to be communicated

The fixture between Makerere University Business (MUBS) and Uganda Martyrs University (UMU) got more attention than any other as the 2019 University Football League quarterfinal draws were held on Tuesday.

For starters, this is a repeat of two finals – that is in 2015 where MUBS outwitted Uganda Martyrs University 4-0 at Mandela National stadium.

Two years later, the Nkozi based university then under the stewardship of coach Shafik Bisaso won the coveted championship defeating MUBS 2-0 in the final.

This time round, the fixture comes at an earlier stage and the two sides will face off in the quarterfinals.

MUBS coach Charles Ayieko alias Mbuzi believes his team in perfect shape and the new additions have beefed up the squad.

“We have been working hard and added new players on the squad. I have the confidence in them and they make us stronger. Uganda Martyrs University is a tough opponent but we are mentally and physically prepared,” said the former Busoga United FC coach.

His counterpart shares similar sentiments and believes such an encounter is meant to determine winners.

“At this level, you must be ready to face any opponent. To become a winner, you must be ready for any challenge. I’m optimistic my team will go past our opponents.”

Some of the new additions to Uganda Martyrs University include; midfielder Masoud Kafumbe a former student at Buddo SS, goalkeeper Amir Nalugoda, Ronald Ssempala, Rogers Adriko, Umar Kato and Sharif Nsereko among others.

In the other quarterfinal fixtures, defending champions have been pitted against Bugema University. This is a repeat of last season’s semifinal.

Uganda Christian University will face Busitema University while YMCA Comprehensive Institute will be up against last year’s losing finalists St. Lawrence.

It should be noted that teams that finished as runners up in their respective groups will host the first legs at the quarterfinal stage.

The games are expected to start on 4th September 2018 but the order of playing the fixtures will be released later this week.