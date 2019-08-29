Uganda made light work of Burundi in the semifinals of the 2019 CECAFA U15 Boys’ Challenge Cup in Asmara, Eritrea.

The Junior cranes who have had a remarkable display in the tournament outwitted Burundi winning the semifinal encounter 6-0 on Thursday.

Talented forward Travis Mutyaba a student at Kawempe Royal College netted a brace to take his goal tally to five in the tournament.

Abassi Kyeyune, Davis Ogwal, Vincent Mulema and Godfrey Ssekibengo added a goal each to guide Uganda to victory.

The team coached by Jackson Magera who is also the coach at KCCA Soccer Academy has scored a total of 19 goals and yet to concede.

Uganda will face Kenya in the finals slated for Friday.

Kenya dumped out Rwanda after winning the other semifinal 4-2 on penalties following a 1-1 all draw in normal time.