Uganda Premier League oldest club Express Football Club could be headed for a tough campaign following a massive exodus of players at the end of last season.

Of the squad the Red Eagles had last season, only six are still at the club. These include goalkeeper Mathias Muwanga and Tonny Kyamera, Ivan Ocholit, Saddik Ssekyembe, Disan Galiwango and Lawrence Kigonya.

The club on Wednesday announced a squad of 28 players that will be used in the 2019/20 campaign.

Some of the notable new signings are returnees Frank Kalanda and Edris Kaye who had played for Express FC before.

Ghanaian defender Emmanuel Baffoe is also part of the squad unveiled.

John Batanudde Express coach George Ssimwogerere

Coach George Ssimwogerere is confident the squad assembled will perform but above they are building a team for the future.

“Unlike in the past where the club has been signing already established players, this time round we want to build a team that will be competitive in the years to come.”

Some of the players that left the club include; Micheal Birungi, defender John Revita, Arthur Kiggundu, Shafiq kakeeto and Julius Ntambi among others.

Express FC who kick off the new season away to BUL FC finished 10th in the league last season and will be hoping the new team assembled will bring better results.

Full squad

Goalkeepers: Mathias Muwanga, Tonny Kyamera and Joshua Adea

Defenders: Disan Galiwango, Emmanuel Baffoe, Hamis Batega, Cyrus Cruise Kibande, Martin Kizza, Peter Mutebi, Hamdan Nsubuga, Sadiq Ssekyambe, Joseph Zziwa, Muhammed Yiga

Midfielders: Dennis Sserukwaya, Frank Ssenyondo, Joshua Ssentambule, Daniel Shabena Enock Ssebayala, Joshua Musoke, Lawrence Kigonya, Andrew Kiwanuka, Edris Kaye, Isaac Doka, Shafiq Avemah

Forwards: Ivan Ocholit, Frank Kalanda, Axel Konan