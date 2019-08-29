National Basketball League | Wednesday, August 28 th 2019

| Ndejje University Angels 91-62 Falcons

JKL Dolphins 45-66 City Oilers

Falcons Basketball Club needed the last game of the regular season to confirm their survival after a season filled with struggles.

Despite suffering defeat to Ndejje University Angles on Wednesday night at Lugogo indoor arena, the six-time league winners needed only to appear for the game to guarantee their safety.

It should be noted that according to basketball rules, a team is assured of at least a point regardless of whether they win or not.

And a point is all Falcons wanted to go ahead of Kampala University Eagles. The side finishes the regular season in 10th position.

This, therefore, means, Kampala University joins Our Saviour basketball team as the two teams that have suffered the drop.

Ndejje University dispatched Falcons winning the game 91-62 with Samuel Ajack positing a game-high 32 points. Innocent Ochera and Gauthier Badhera contributed 24 and 17 points apiece.

This was Falcons’ sixth successive loss and 18th in the season. In total, they managed just four wins, coming against Kampala University and Our Saviour.

In the other game played on Wednesday, defending champions City Oilers ended the regular season with a victory against JKL Dolphins.

The six-time league winners won 66-45 to avenge against a JKL Dolphins side that beat them in the first leg.

Mande Juruni’s charges end the regular season in second place with 19 wins and 3 losses.