An entry of over forty crews, including all title contenders in different categories have been confirmed to participate in the weekend UMC Challenge Rally in Fort portal.

Fort Portal rally makes the fifth round of this year’s NRC series.

The rally is likely to provide a hotly contested affair as crews attempt to consolidate their positions going into the final two events of the season.

Yasin Nasser and Ali Katumba currently lead the championship with 245 points ahead second placed Ronald Sebuguzi who stands at 240points.

Christakis Fitidis is in third with 62 points behind Yasin Nasser.

Jas Mangat, Hassan Alwi, Arthur Blick and Ponsiano Lwakataka will all be in the mix for a top spot in Fort Portal to widen their chances in the title chase.

In the two-wheel drive category, Samuel Watendwa will be on a mission to maintain his category lead.

Watendwa holds a championship lead of 17 points ahead of rival Ismail Waliggo and further 25 points more than third placed Timothy Gawaya.

The trio will put the 2WD class to a thrilling battle with Fred Ssenkumba, Geofrey Nsereko and Sadat Negomba equally focusing on Fort Portal rally honors.

The Clubman rally championship category will as well get off to an exciting race after the promotion of a number of crews including Peter Businge, Peter Gensi, Amir Kavuma and the latest addition being Rajiv Ruparelia.

Unlike before, the rally will kick off with a morning stage in Harugongo (27.07kms) and later head for a super special stage at Boma grounds on the same day.

Crews will drive five stages on Sunday.