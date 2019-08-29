Management of Bright Stars Football Club has confirmed the appointment of Raymmied Muhammed Kisekka as their new head coach.

The announcement was made during a press briefing held at the club’s new head offices located at Lugogo House, along Lugogo by-pass in Kampala on Thursday.

The same briefing was graced by the club chairman Ronnie Mutebi, two of the directors Yuta Ohba (also the general manager of Soltilo Uganda Limited) and Grace Kwizera as well as Mathias Mugwanya (Chief Executive Officer) and Ian Mutenda (Technical director).

Kiseka, a CAF B licenced tactician replaces long serving Fred Kajoba whose contract was not renewed upon expiry.

Formerly at Paidha Black Angels in the Uganda Premier League, Kisekka returns to Bright Stars where he had previously served among the academy coaches under Kajoba.

This is a big honour to serve as head coach at Bright Stars Football Club. I thank the club directors, chairman and his management team. We want to play attractive and purposeful football. We are ready to compete and eye the top 6 positions in the Uganda Premier League.

He will be will deputized by Simon Peter Mugerwa, the head coach at Buddo S.S and Bulemezi Ssaza team.

Mugerwa was assistant coach to Douglas Bamweyana last season at Sports Club Villa.

Others are; Ali Gwaita Muwaya (trainer) and Benson Kalama as the goalkeeping coach.

Steven Lwanga is the team statistician, Solomon Ndawula as the doctor and Mustapha Kyakoonye as the equipment manager.

New signings:

The club also announced some of the new players recruited as the goalkeeping duo of Nicholas Ssebwato (Onduparaka) and Godwin Bbule (free agent).

Others are; Andrew Kyambadde (free agent), Ronald Nkonge (Buddu Ssaza), Dan “Neymar” Mugwanya (Kataka), Davis Ssekajja (Bright Stars Academy), Norman Odipio (Bright Stars Academy), Diamien Nakalema (Nyamityobora), Derrick Kiggundu (Nyamityobora) and Joseph Jjanjali (on a season long loan from Vipers).

Bright Stars will host last year’s league runners up, Vipers on Friday, 30th August 2019 at the Mutesa II Wankulukuku Stadium.

For starters, Bright Stars will be hosting their home games at the Mutesa II Wankulukuku Stadium, a switch from the Champions Stadium, Mwererwe.

Bright Stars Technical Team:

Head Coach: Raymmied Muhammed Kisekka

Assistant Coach: Simon Peter Mugerwa

Trainer: Ali Gwaita Muwaya

Goalkeeping Coach: Benson Kalama

Statistician: Steven Lwanga

Team Doctor: Solomon Ndawula