The Schools Cricket Week has reached the business end as the men have been separated from the boys.

After three days of group action, Busoga College Mwiri and St John’s Kauga remain the only unbeaten sides and favourites for the finals on Saturday morning.

However, before the finals, both sides will have to negotiate very tricky semifinals but with St John’s having the easier tie.

St John’s emerged top of the difficult Group B that has two previous winners in Jinja SSS, Mukono Parents and St Johns who were losing finalists last year.

They will face Nyakasura who finished second in Group A that had most of the upcoming schools. This semifinal will be played at the University Oval in Kyambogo.

In the exciting semifinal of the day defending champions, Busoga College Mwiri will be taking on two-time winners Mukono Parents.

Mukono has relied on Trevor Bukenya and Juma Miyagi to get this far and they will be the key players in the semifinal. On the other hand, the defending champions have been setting records with a record opening stand of 342 between Hassan Mpanuka (164 not out) and Ronald Opio (128 not out) against a helpless Makerere College School. However, all these records will mean nothing if they can’t take care of Mukono Parents to make the final on Saturday. This semifinal will be at the Lugogo Cricket Oval.

This expanded edition of the Schools Cricket Week has had 14 teams from just 12 schools last year and has seen the return schools such as Makerere College and Kiira College Butiiki.

The finals of the week-long tournament will be held on Saturday morning at the Lugogo Cricket Oval.