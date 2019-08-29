The referees’ appointments committee at the Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) has named the match officials that will be in charge of the 2019-20 Uganda Premier League season-opening games.

Newcomers Kyetume FC will take on SC Villa at Mandela National Stadium on Thursday, 29th August 2019.

The rest of matchday one games will be played on Friday and Saturday across various grounds.

Emmanuel Kiweewa has been appointed to take charge of the season opener between Kyetume FC and SC Villa, a game that will be played under floodlights.

He will work with Hakim Mulindwa and Mustapha Mafumu as first and second assistant referees respectively. Lucky Kasalirwe is the fourth official while Hassan Basiisa will be the referees’ assessor.

On Friday, four games will be played with URA FC hosting Maroons FC at Mandela National stadium, Express FC making the trip to FUFA Technical Centre to face BUL FC while Bright Stars FC will host Vipers SC at Muteesa II Stadium and Onduparaka FC will be at home in Luzira against Police FC.

Mashood Ssali has been appointed the centre referee for the Bright Stars FC vs. Vipers SC encounter and he will be assisted by Dick Okello and Jane Mutonyi. Ramathan Atiku and Robert Bukenya are the fourth official and referees’ assessor respectively.

FIFA referee Alex Muhabi is the centre referee for the URA FC vs. Maroons FC game. He will work with Okello Lee and Robson Atusinguza as first and second assistant respectively.

John Bosco Kalibbala has been appointed the fourth official for this game while the referees’ assessor is David Davis Katabiira.

At FUFA Technical Centre, Asaduh Ssemere will be the centre referee for the BUL FC vs Express FC encounter assisted by Issa Masembe and Mustapha Mafumu. Female referee Eunice Tiwuwe will be the fourth official while Asumani Kityo is the match assessor.

On Saturday, the game involving defending champions KCCA FC and newcomers Wakiso Giants FC will be handled by FIFA certified referee Ali Sabila Chelangat. Issa Masembe and Hakim Mulindwa are the assistant referees with Alex Muhabi appointed as the fourth official. Margaret Kubingi is the referees’ assessor.

Fast-rising referee Ronald Madanda who was approved to get a FIFA badge recently will take charge of the game between Mbarara City FC and Proline in Luzira. He will be assisted by Ronald Katenya and Elizabeth Nassolo with Emmanuel Kiwewa as the fourth official while Samuel Mpiiima has been appointed the referees’ overseer.

George Olemu will officiate the encounter between Tooro United FC and Busoga United FC alongside Emmanuel Okudra and Dorcus Atuhaire as his assistants. Samuel Turyoriwe is the referees’ assessor while Asaduh Ssemere will be the fourth official.

Whereas the game between Onduparaka FC and Police FC still hangs in balance with the latter not in the country at the moment, referees to take charge of the game have been appointed.

The Cops are currently in Kenya taking part in the East Africa Police Chiefs Corporation (EAPCO) games.

Nasser Muhammed has been appointed as the centre referee assisted by Juma Osire and Mathias Omunyira with Lucky Kasalirwe the fourth official while Faisal Nsubuga is the referees’ assessor.

