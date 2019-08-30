Busoga College Mwiri will be chasing their 18th crown as they take on St John’s High School in the finals of 2019 Schools Cricket Week final.

The final that will be played Saturday morning at the Lugogo Cricket Oval. The final will be a battle of the by far the best teams during the week-long tournament with both yet to lose a game en route to the final.

St John’s High School managed to deal with Nyakasura with the latter missing out on the finals for the second year in a row.

St John’s were able to hold their nerve and defeat a determined Nyakasura School.

Nyakasura lost in the semifinals last year to eventual winners Mwiri and were hoping that they might find some luck and make their first final. On the other hand, St John’s make it to their second final and will be hoping they can finally win their first final tomorrow morning.

The other semifinal played at Lugogo Cricket Oval, seventeen-time champions Busoga College Mwiri were able to hold off Mukono Parents.

Mwiri had scored a bucket full of runs but they were stifled by the bowling of Mukono Parents. They could only manage 120 runs in their 20 overs.

A vintage Mukono Parents came out guns blazing and were cruising at 41/1 in 6 overs but wickets always create pressure and once Mwiri picked up the key wickets, Mukono Parents ran out of steam. They eventually folded for 98 in 20 overs giving Mwiri a shot at an 18th title.

The final will be played on Saturday morning a contest between the only unbeaten teams in the tournament.

After the final there is a return of the ceremonial Chairman’s Select game against the top performers from the schools.

The prize ceremony after the ceremonial game will close the week-long tournament.