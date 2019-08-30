Uganda has emerged champions of the inaugural Council of East and Central Africa Football Association (CECAFA) U15 Boys Championship after defeating neighbours Kenya in the final on Friday.

The Junior side that have been miles ahead of any other team in the competition outwitted Kenya 4-0 at Asmara International Stadium in Eritrea to claim victory.

A brace from striker Abasi Kyeyune and a goal apiece by Tarvis Mutyaba and Davis Ogwal ensured Uganda got the desired result to lift the title.

Jackson Magera’s charges ended the tournament with 23 goals and did not concede any.

Uganda led group B with maximum points defeating Ethiopia, Sudan, Rwanda and Tanzania. The game against South Sudan was aborted with Uganda leading 5-0.

In the semifinal, Uganda outwitted Burundi 6-0 to seal a berth into the final.

Rwanda claimed third place after edging bitter rivals Burundi 4-2 on penalties. Normal time had ended in a two all draw.