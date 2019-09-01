Arthur Blick Jr’s four-year wait for a rally win finally ended when he claimed victory in the fifth round of the 2019 National Rally Championship in Fort Portal.

His last victory ironically was in Fort Portal in 2015

Co-driven by George Semakula, Blick showed every bit of crave for victory with his gripping performance over the two days.

The Shell Helix crew won the first stage of the event on Saturday morning. They would later take day one lead with an impressive run on the super special stage at Boma grounds.

Kalyango Arthur Blick in Fort Portal.

Blick kept within the top stage times on the final day to maintain his lead and finally secure the win.

He posted the fastest time of 1hr 12mins and 54seconds.

“I have been longing for such a day for a longtime. I really thank God for this victory and my crew and sponsors. It did not come so easy,” said an excited Blick.

“It has been a hard-fought battle with Alwi. And we were determined not let go at anyone moment. Luck was on our side and we also pushed all through,” he added.

Blick earned maximum points to further open his chances in the 2019 title chase.

He now moves to third position on NRC with 285 points.

“The victory has continued to bring us closer to the title, and we look forward to fight more in the remaining events.”

Hassan Alwi and Siraj Kyambaddekept within range to the ultimate stage. The IUEA crew would settle for second position overall; 30seconds behind Blick.

Alwi moves to fourth in the championship standings with 260points.

Yasin Nasser and Ali Katumba came in third position to assert their motives for a maiden title.

The Subaru GVB crew extended their National Rally Championship lead to 355 points, 55 more than second-placed Ronald Sebuguzi who finished the event in fourth position overall.

Kalyango Yasin Nasser

Omar Mayanja and Hussein Mukuye equally provided some thrills in the two days to completed the top five positions.

Abdul Kateete and Rahma Mohammed made one of the highlights of the event with their impressive pace. Kateete came unnoticed to get in a mix of the top five positions eventually finishing sixth.

Duncan Mubiru settled for seventh followed by Christakis Fitidis and Fred Busulwa in eighth and ninth respectively.

Isaac Ssozi and Lawrence Mwambazi completed the top ten finishers.

Sadat Negomba and Robert Katabalwa took victory in the 2WD category followed by Fred Senkumba and Musa Mulimira in second and third respectively.

Rajiv Ruparelia and Enoch Olinga clinched victory on their debut in the Clubman rally championship with Najib Sempijja and Ibrahim Lubega coming second and third.