Goalkeeper Cleo James Ssetuba and two other Ugandan footballers (winger) have joined Kenya Premier League club Sony Sugar F.C, based in Awendo.

The other two are left winger James Kasibante and midfielder Paul Ddumba.

The trio each penned a one year employment contract with Sugar Sugar.

Ssetuba was at Wakiso Giants Football Club last season, helping the club attain promotion to the top tier league.

He had previously played at Bright Stars, Nyamityobora and Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) Football Clubs.

WAKISO GIANTS MEDIA Goalkeeper Cleo James Ssetuba (down) during the work-outs while at Wakiso Giants Football Club

Kasibante returns to Kenya where he previously turned out for Sofapaka Sports Club.

In Uganda, the left footed winger had also featured at Sports Club Villa, Jinja based BUL, Uganda Revenue Authority (URA), Masavu, Lweza and lately Wakiso Giants.

KAWOWO SPORTS James Kasibante

Ddumba is a holding midfielder who has previously played at Bright Stars and lately Ndejje University last season.

Winners of the Kenya Premier League in 2005-2006 season, Sony Sugar seeks to rekindle the sweet memories given the acquisition of the three experienced players.

During their official opening match of the 2019 – 2020 season, Sony Sugar fell 3-0 to Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB).

There are a couple of other new faces from Uganda in the KPL as goalkeeper Benjamin Ochan at Sofapaka Sports Club.

Mansoor Safi Agu is at newly promoted Wazito Football Club, also home to another Ugandan, striker Mathew Odong Tayo.

Other seasoned Ugandans in the KPL include; left back Shafiq Batambuze (Gor Mahia), midfielder Hashim Ssempala (Tusker), William Wadri (Bandari) among others.