Abdul Kateete and co-driver Rahma Mohammed impressively powered their Subaru N14 to sixth place in the Foryportal rally over the weekend.

It was the crew’s best-career finish.

Kateete was charged up from day one exhibiting superb pace to make a surprising figure in the fight for the top five finish of the event.

He ended day one in a fourth position; 46 seconds behind day one leader Arthur Blick Jr.

He was even more aggressive in the final day maintaining his top five until in the final two stages. A few car niggles slowed his pace allowing closely chasing Omar Mayanja to nip fifth place by 41 seconds.

Kalyango Excited Kateete after finishing Fort Portal rally

Kateete was however satisfied with sixth position overall

“This has been my best race so far. I am exactly were I am supposed to be, competing against these top drivers.

“The event went very well for us. Although we got some issues, but that doesn’t matter much since we managed to show what we can do in that car,” said Kateete.

Kateete who only three months ago acquired the Subaru admitted it he is gradually getting in sync with the car.

“This event has proved that I made the best decision to upgrade to this car. It was a matter of time before we get good results.

“Now I am ready to win an event. That’s all I am fighting for after proving that these drivers are beatable. We plan to do more in our preparations and become more aggressive in the next events,” he asserted.

Kateete was cruising the Subaru to a third event since its acquisition.

Meanwhile, Arthur Blick Jr claimed the Fort Portal rally victory followed by Hassan Alwi and Yasin Nasser to complete the podium in second and third respectively