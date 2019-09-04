Uganda Premier League (Match Day 2 – Tuesday Results):

Express 1-1 Bright Stars

Bright Stars Maroons 1-0 Kyetume

Kyetume Wakiso Giants 3-1 URA

URA Vipers 1-0 Tooro United

Tooro United Busoga United 0-1 KCCA

Express and Bright Stars each earned their first point of the 2019 – 2020 Uganda Premier League following a one all draw stalemate at the Mutesa II Wankulukuku Stadium on Tuesday.

The Red Eagles had a bright start to the game, scoring the opener in the third minute through Frank Ssenyondo.

Ssenyondo was well positioned to capitalize on a poorly handled ball from goalkeeper Nicholas Sebwato off striker Frank Kalanda’s earlier shot.

Swift Sports Frank Ssenyondo celebrates Express’ opening goal that was canceled out by Joseph Jjanjali

Debutant Joseph Jjanjali found the equalizer six minutes from the close of the first half as the opening 45 minutes, finishing past goalkeeper Joshua Adea after Methiodius Jungu’s assist.

The rest of the game ended one all despite efforts by either clubs to rally for another goal.

These two clubs use the Mutesa II Wankulukuku Stadium as their home ground and came to this very game as wounded entities having lost their respective matches.

Bright Stars fell to Vipers 3-1 at the same venue and Express suffered a one – zero loss away to BUL at the FUFA Technical Center on match day one.

Express missed the services of their goalkeeper Tonny Kyamera who suffered a bad injury in their opener and Bright Stars’ Farouk Katongole missed the game because he was sent off against Vipers for a second bookable offence.

The one all draw was the fourth draw for these clubs in the last five encounters.

Next Games:

George Ssimwogerere’s Express play host to Onduparaka on Saturday, 7th September 2019 at Mutesa II Wankulukuku Stadium.

Bright Stars who are coached by Muhammed Kisekka will face Busoga United on Tuesday, 10th September 2019.

Team Line Ups:

Express XI:

Joshua Adea (G.K), Emmanuel Baffoe, Sadiq Sekyembe (Joshua Ssentambule) Cyrus Kibande, Martin Kizza, Denis Sserukwaya (Joshua Musoke), Lawrence Kigonya, Frank Senyondo, Peter Mutebi (Axel Konan), Frank Kalanda, Disan Galiwango

Bright Stars (XI):

Nicholas Sebwato, Andrew Kaggwa, Derrick Ngobi, Enock Walusimbi (Andrew Kyambadde), Sam Sekitto, Augustine Kacancu (Juma Sebadduka), Davis Sekajja, Jamil Kalisa, Jungu Methodius (Henry Kiwanuka), Brian Kayanja, Joseph Janjali